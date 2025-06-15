Real Madrid risk missing out on cut price La Liga goal machine

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market to sign a new striker this summer despite boasting an all-star attack.

Kylian Mbappe’s 31 La Liga goals sealed the Golden Boot for the France international as part of a stellar first season in Madrid.

Alongside Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid attack remains as one of Europe’s most potent.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly focusing more on defence with Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold already arriving alongside a deal for Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

However, if the club are able to secure a cut price deal for an experienced striker, Alonso could be tempted – and that could lead them back to Osasuna star Ante Budimir.

Ante Budimir to Real Madrid transfer latest

Real Madrid have reportedly offered a €3m annual salary to Croatia international Budimir, who is also attracting interest from Real Betis, Real Sociedad, AS Roma and Juventus, based on the 33-year-old’s €8m release clause in Pamplona.

That figure is the same price Los Rojillo paid for him from Mallorca in 2021, and if Real Madrid formalise their interest, Osasuna are open to negotiating an exit.

However, the latest from Mundo Deportivo indicates no offers have landed at Osasuna, with his current side determined to retain the 33-year-old.

Budimir’s sensational 2024/25 season in numbers

Budimir became Osasuna’s top scorer in La Liga history last season, in total netting 24 goals in 42 games across all competition as only Robert Lewandowski and Mbappe outscored his 21 in league action.

The veteran forward is not just in a hot streak – as he scored 17 top-flight goals in 2023/24 – which was only bettered by four players in that campaign.

His aerial prowess and experience as a central attacker would offer something genuinely very different to the Real Madrid forward line if Alonso makes a move after the FIFA Club World Cup.