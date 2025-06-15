Real Madrid superfan Carlos Alcaraz drops ‘world’s best’ claim on Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to win more fans following his unveiling as a new Real Madrid player.

The England international joined Xabi Alonso’s side in time for the flight to the FIFA Club World Cup and he is in line for a club debut against Al Hilal on June 18.

Real Madrid’s determination to have Trent in their squad for the trip to the USA drove the deal over the line as Los Blancos paid €10m to bring the transfer forward by a month.

After confirmation of a change to ‘Trent 12’ as his new shirt name and number, the defender shocked Real Madrid fans in a superb introduction speech, completed in impressive Spanish.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed he’s been learning Spanish for months ahead of his move to Madrid.

The Los Blancos faithful are expectant over what Trent can offer in the coming months and tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz is in no doubt he will be a huge success.

Alcaraz backs Trent as ‘world’ best’ at Real Madrid

Fresh from his success at Roland Garros, Alcaraz welcomed Trent, and claimed the 26-year-old will develop into the best in the world in his position in the Spanish capital.

“If I ever meet him, I’m going to speak to him in Spanish. His Spanish is very good. I was surprised when I heard it,” as per Marca.

“I have a lot of respect for him. It’s great to have him at Real Madrid. I’m convinced he’ll be the best right-back in the world.”

Trent’s Real Madrid debut vs. Al Hilal

Real Madrid take on the Saudi Pro League side in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in their Group H opener.

Dani Carvajal has travelled with the squad, but the veteran defender has not featured for over eight months following an ACL injury, and Trent looks certain to start.

A battle with Carvajal is incoming but the spot is Trent’s to lose in the USA.