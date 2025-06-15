PSG power past Atletico Madrid to fire Club World Cup message

Atletico Madrid kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a ruthless 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Pasadena.

PSG headed into the competition on the back of a sensational 2024/25 season under Luis Enrique’s with four trophies won.

Alongside retaining their Ligue 1 title, the Parisians powered to a first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy, via a 5-0 final win over Inter Milan.

That momentum carried over as they overpowered Diego Simeone’s side at the Rose Bowl as two first-half goals did the damage and Atletico Madrid ended the game with ten men.

Slick PSG cruise past Atletico Madrid

Spain international Fabian Ruiz got the ball rolling with a crisp finish from 20 yards on 19 minutes before Vitinha curled home a brilliant long ranger to double the advantage before the break.

Atletico Madrid improved after the restart, with Julian Alvarez seeing a goal ruled out by VAR, as Simeone raged against a string of decisions that went against his team.

The sun soaked conditions in California were tough going and Atletico Madrid struggled to break down the European champions.

A frustrating clash was wrapped up for Simeone via a late second booking for France international Clement Lenglet for dissent as teenager Senny Mayulu slotted home a third goal and former Valencia forward Lee King-in scored from the penalty spot.

Atletico relying on Club World Cup revival

With their trickiest game now out of the way, Simeone will still be confident over securing a Round of 16 spot, in the next two Group B games.

Up next is a clash with MLS side Seattle Sounders on June 19 at their home stadium with Lenglet in line to serve a one-match ban.

The final group game is against Brazilian giants Botafogo on June 23 back in Pasadena where Los Rojiblancos will likely be battling for second place in the group.

