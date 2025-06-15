Atletico Madrid get their 2025 Club World Cup campaign underway on Sunday – and in the most difficult possible way. Diego Simeone’s side take on recently-crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their first group stage match, which takes place at the Rose Bowl stadium in California.

The 2024-25 domestic season was one of disappointment for Atleti, but they will be keen for success in the United States. And although they are facing the best team in Europe, they can take comfort in the fact that they defeated Luis Enrique’s side during the league phase of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid to make five changes from Girona victory

But this task will be much harder, but Atleti will still fancy their chances of a positive result. And in terms of team line-up, Marca say that Simeone will start with Antonio Griezmann in attack alongside Julian Alvarez, despite Alexander Sorloth being in considerably better form than the former France international.

In total, five changes are expected from the side that defeated Girona on the final day of the La Liga season. Jan Oblak, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan, Giuliano Simeone and Pablo Barrios are all set for a return to the starting line-up, with Juan Musso, Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Nahuel Molina and Koke Resurreccion dropping to the bench.

PSG are still riding the high of winning the Champions League two weeks ago, and they will be one of the favourites to win the Club World Cup. Luis Enrique is set to name a strong side, with one change from the team that defeated Inter 5-0 in Munich – and it is an enforced one, with Bradley Barcola replacing the injured Ousmane Dembele.

It promises to be a very interesting encounter in Califorina. PSG will start as favourites, but Atleti are very capable of making it a frustrating encounter for the Ligue 1 side.