Mirandes on the brink of historic La Liga promotion

Mirandes could be just 90 minutes away from La Liga qualification for the first time in their 98-year history.

The race to secure a playoff spot from the Segunda Division will go to the wire on June 21 but the team from Burgos have the edge.

After finishing fourth in the regular season, Mirandes were paired against Racing Santander in the playoff semi finals, with champions Elche and Levante sealing top-flight returns via the automatic places.

The playoffs always throw up a little chaos, and Mirandes were denied a late win away in Santander in their semi final first leg, with the visitors forced to settle for a 3-3 draw.

However, they powered into the final with a 4-1 home win in the reverse game, and that momentum carried them past Real Oviedo.

Alberto Reina’s early goal secured advantage Mirandes, as they won 1-0 against the Asturians in the final first leg, and all eyes turn to a second game in Oviedo next weekend.

If Mirandes can hold their nerve at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere it will complete a goal almost a century in the making.

Alessio Lisci’s team won 1-0 at home to Mirandes in March, but they were hammered 4-1 away back in October, which edged Oviedo into third place in the final rankings.

History beckons for Mirandes’ La Liga miracle

Mirandes have established themselves in the second tier in recent years, but 2024/25 has been by far their best campaign, with a first playoff spot achieved.

Promotion to La Liga would be a first for Mirandes, but if Real Oviedo can overturn the result, it would end a 24-year exile from the top tier.

Oviedo have dropped down as low as the fourth level of Spanish football since 2001 and they lost out to Espanyol in the promotion playoff final last season.

Images via Getty Images/One Football