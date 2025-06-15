Marcus Rashford sets up Spanish training base amid fresh Barcelona link

Barcelona remain interested in a potential summer transfer move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is reportedly one of four players desperate to make the move to Hansi Flick’s side ahead of the 2025/26 season with his future in Manchester unclear.

The England international expected to move on from Old Trafford in the coming weeks after impressing in a six-month loan at Aston Villa under Unai Emery.

Emery is not considering a move to bring Rashford back to Villa Park – despite his solid form – with no UEFA Champions League qualification impacting his transfer budget.

That situation could benefit Barcelona but they still face a major financial effort to sign Rashford.

Man United unmoved on Rashford asking price

United have admitted defeat in their push to convince Villa over a £40m move and that figure remains the demand put to Barcelona.

With Barcelona looking at other options, United will continue to monitor the situation, as La Blaugrana chase Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Both Williams and Diaz have a higher transfer value than Rashford, with a €60m release clause for the former in Bilbao, and Liverpool rating their Colombian star at around €75m.

Rashford fires transfer message to Barca

As the saga rolls on, Rashford has opted for a personal preseason training camp in the Spanish sunshine spot of Marbella, further fuelling rumours over a move to Barcelona.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Rashford is training in the south of Spain, as part of a mission to improve his fitness and end questions over his ability to stay injury free.

Ruben Amorim wants to offload Rashford before July, as part of a triple move to sell him alongside Jadon Sancho and Antony, but the Portuguese coach may be forced to play the long game over all three of his unwanted attackers.