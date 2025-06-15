Liverpool man among four targets desperate to join Barcelona this summer

Barcelona intend to sign a new left winger to compete with Raphinha and Ferran Torres next season, and a shortlist has already been drawn up. It will not be easy for any deal to be done due to the club’s well-documented financial problems, but they do have a significant advantage in regards to each individual target.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have established a shortlist that includes four names: Luis Diaz, Nico Williams, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Perisic. The Colombia international, for whom a deal could be possible despite Liverpool’s earlier reservations, is the club’s top target, but signing him could be out of their price range.

As such, the backup options of Williams, who has taken a step closer to joining Barcelona this week, Rashford and Perisic have been established. And whoever the club goes for, they will have the will of the player.

Four Barcelona desperate targets prioritising summer move

As per MD, the four candidates of Diaz, Williams, Rashford and Perisic have made it clear that they would love to join Barcelona this summer. And each of them are prepared to give priority to the La Liga champions over other offers that could come their way during the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona have already sewn up a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is expected to be officially confirmed over the coming days. And while there is a desire for an attacking player to be brought in, it is certain that sales will be needed first in order to raise the funds required to sign someone.

As such, it could be while yet before Barcelona make a definitive move to sign one of Diaz, Williams, Rashford or Perisic. They may all want to sign, but they’ll need to wait in limbo before the option becomes a realistic one.