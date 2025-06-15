Barcelona have one detail to resolve before Ansu Fati exit is completed

Barcelona's Ansu Fati runs during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Image via AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona need to move players on before they can sign a new left winger this summer, and Ansu Fati is one candidate to leave. The La Masia graduate is destined to depart the La Liga champions after falling out of favour, and at this stage, a move to France appears to be his next destination.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been in talks with AS Monaco over a deal for Fati. The 22-year-old is set to join the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan with an option to buy – which if activated, would see the Catalans also secure a significant sell-on clause.

Barcelona and AS Monaco yet to agree wage percentage split

All parties are hoping to have an agreement sewn up by the end of the month, but it is not certain that this will happen. A deal is almost complete, but as per MD, one important detail is yet to be finalised.

And that detail is the percentage of Fat’s salary that Monaco will cover during the loan deal. Barcelona are demanding that 80% is covered, whereas the French club only want to assume 40%. But while this is a significant difference, it is believed that the two sides are working towards a compromise.

Fati’s departure will be significant for Barcelona, given that he is currently on a very high salary. And this is also the reason that there is such focus on how much Monaco will assume during the loan spell.

Barcelona will hope that a deal for Fati is closed in the coming days, as this would allow more focus to be placed on other negotiations. In terms of first team players, the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Pablo Torre are candidates to be moved on, although more clarification is still needed.