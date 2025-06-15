Barcelona open to departure of third first team goalkeeper

Due to the imminent arrival of Joan Garcia, Barcelona are looking to move on at least two current goalkeepers in Hansi Flick’s squad. And a third could also be set to depart during the summer transfer window.

Garcia will arrive as Barcelona’s new first-choice goalkeeper, and his backup is expected to be Wojciech Szczesny. As a result, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Inaki Pena are no longer needed, and both will look to be moved on during the summer.

Ter Stegen has had reservations about leaving, although he has now reportedly agreed to an exit. Meanwhile, Pena has also shown a desire to move on in order to ensure regular first team football next season. But they are not the only goalkeepers involved in Hansi Flick’s squad that will be available on the market.

Barcelona prepared to accept loan offers for Ander Astralaga

As reported by MD, Barcelona have decided to loan out young goalkeeper Ander Astralaga. The 21-year-old has rotated as third-choice goalkeeper throughout the first couple of seasons, but given that he is not seen as the starter for Barca Atletic, he will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in order to play regularly.

Astralaga is valued highly within Can Barca, but fellow youngster Diego Kochen is seen as a better option to become a first team starter in the future. And because of this, he should be Barca Atletic’s first-choice goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season, which would leave no space for Astralaga.

Astralaga is currently facing an uncertain future at Barcelona, despite being highly-rated. His current contract expires at the end of next season, and while it includes the option to extend by two years, it is no guaranteed that this is activated due to the presence of Kochen – and also considering that Garcia is only 24.