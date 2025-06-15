Barcelona and Arsenal will be made to wait for Nico Williams decision

Barcelona have Nico Williams as one of their targets for the left wing position, but he is also wanted by other clubs across Europe. Their financial woes mean that they are unlikely to be able to make a move until significant sales are made, but fortunately, the situation with the Athletic Club winger is one that is not expected to be resolved anytime soon.

It was reported earlier this week that Williams is prioritising a move to Barcelona, whom he turned down the chance to join last summer. This gives the Catalans a major boost in the race to sign the Spain international, although for now, he is not their preferred target for the left wing position – that is still Luis Diaz.

But even if they start to move towards Williams, it will not be easy to get a deal done. As per Sport, Arsenal and Bayern Munich remain very interested in signing the Athletic man this summer.

Nico Williams in no rush to decide his next club

Both clubs view Williams as an ideal player to address their own left wing position, and given that they are prioritising a move, it does give them an edge over Barcelona. However, the report has noted that the player himself is in no rush to decide his future, which is good for the La Liga champions.

Barcelona are hoping to raise funds from a number of sales, with the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Pablo Torre earmarked as candidates to be moved on. Once funds are raised, they will make a move for a left winger, and if Liverpool continue to take a hard-line approach on Diaz, Williams could be the player that is sought.

It remains to be seen how Williams’ situation plays out over the course of the summer transfer window. And for now, all interested teams will need to wait.