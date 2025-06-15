Atletico Madrid want to sign Liverpool star on free transfer

Atletico Madrid are eyeing another busy summer transfer window, with several signings wanted by Diego Simeone. Left-back is one position that is expected to be addressed, and after moving on from Theo Hernandez, the club has now identified Andy Robertson as their leading candidate.

Robertson is expected to lose his place as Liverpool’s starting left-back next season, with AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez set to join. And this gives Atleti hope of getting a deal done, especially as the Scotland international’s contract at Anfield is due to expire in June 2026.

Atletico Madrid want to sign Andy Robertson for free

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 JUST IN: Atletico Madrid hope to sign Andy Robertson for free or for a small fee. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano via @AnfieldSector] pic.twitter.com/1hjJHC2EVw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 14, 2025

It has been reported that Robertson is very interested in making the move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, where he would be a regular starter ahead of Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava. And according to Fabrizio Romano, Atleti hope to sign the 31-year-old defender for a nominal fee – or even on a free transfer.

Given that Atleti are targeting big-money moves for Cristian Romero and Alex Baena, there is a desire to save money where possible in the pursuit of other targets. But in this case, Liverpool still see Robertson as an important player despite his expected demotion, which could make it tricky for Los Colchoneros to get what they want.

There is little doubt that Robertson would be a top signing for Atleti. At 31, he still has many years left in the tank, and as a proven winner, he will be an important player in the dressing room. He would also be a perfect solution for the left-back issue that Simeone has been dealing with in recent years.

But the likelihood is that they will not be able to get a deal done unless they commit to paying more than they currently intend to. For now, it remains to be seen whether they change their stance.