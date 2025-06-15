AC Milan legend concerned over Luka Modric move

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric is yet to make a firm decision over a summer free transfer offer from AC Milan.

Los Blancos made the bold call not to extend their skipper’s contract for the 2025/26 season, and Modric is ready to bring down the curtain on 13 incredible years in the Spanish capital, but he will not be retiring.

The 39-year-old had previously indicated his desire to sign a one-year extension in Madrid, to play past his 40th birthday in September, and lead Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

The terms of Modric’s current deal mean he will not leave in June, as he gears up to feature for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA – which could run into July.

Luka Modric transfer latest

Modric has received reported offers from MLS and the Saudi Pro League but his first choice is to reman in Europe and play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Remaining in top shape for the World Cup is a key objective for Modric and Serie A giants AC Milan are leading the charge for him.

Reports from Football Italia have claimed AC Milan reached an agreement on personal terms with the veteran following talks at the start of June.

However, despite the rumours, Modric has moved to dispel those reports by stating nothing is certain at this stage.

Cafu offers Luka Modric update

Former AC Milan star and Brazil international Cafu has weighed in on the club’s move for Modric and hinted there is still work to do on convincing him.

“I don’t know if Modric will arrive or not. He has experience, and in my opinion, he’s an investment that can pay off.

“I hope he plays all the games, but it’s difficult. But he can help in the dressing room and on the pitch, he puts everyone in the right place. Then when the ball comes to him everyone seems paralyzed to see what he does.”