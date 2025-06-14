Xabi Alonso is already putting his stamp on the evolving Real Madrid squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos kick off their tournament against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on June 18 and Alonso is already under pressure.

On the back of a trophyless regular 2024/25 campaign – with Carlo Ancelotti pushed out of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu exit door – Alonso is looking for positivity and a title in the USA.

The club hierarchy are prepared to back their former midfielder in the summer transfer window with Premier League duo Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in.

The Club World Cup will be used as a testing ground for Alonso, but he already has in mind a starting XI for the first La Liga game of 2025/26, according to Spanish journalist Manu Carreno.

What will Alonso change at Real Madrid in 2025?

Carreno told an interview with El Chiringuito he expects four changes to Ancelotti’s primary XI from Alonso – but the Club World Cup will not be an accurate picture on his season plans.

Ancelotti’s most used XI in La Liga in 2024/25 was: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

As per Carreno, Huijsen and Trent are certain starters, at centre-back and right-back respectively, with Vazquez moving on in July and Huijsen in for Asencio.

Despite Benfica’s determination to retain Alvaro Carreras, Carreno is convinced a deal will be done, and the rampaging left-back will replace Garcia.

What is Alonso’s plan for Rodrygo?

Rodrygo Goes has reportedly told Alonso and club president Florentino Perez he wants to stay at the club despite ongoing transfer interest from Arsenal.

A disappointing few months has revived questions over his long-term place and the Club World Cup could be decisive for the Brazil international.

Franco Mastantuono will arrive in mid-August, when turns 18, and the Argentinian could come straight into a reshaped midfield.