Vinicius Junior makes final demand to agree Real Madrid extension

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is no closer to agreeing a contract extension despite rumours of a deal being agreed.

The Brazil international has been consistently linked with a transfer move to the Middle East in 2025 despite Real Madrid’s determination to keep him in the Spanish capital.

His importance to Los Blancos remains huge, and he will still be vital under Xabi Alonso, but the eye-watering sums on offer from the Middle East remains on the table.

His current contract in Madrid runs until 2027, with Real Madrid pushing to extend it until 2030, but no firm progress has been made at this stage of the negotiations.

Real Madrid are working to avoid a scenario where he moves into the final 12-18 months of his contract and that could force a decision.

Can the Saudi Pro League land Vini Jr?

The transfer model of the Saudi Pro League still focuses on bringing in global stars and Vinicius certainly fits that category.

Little has changed from Vinicius’ camp, with his preference to stay in Madrid, but previous offers have fallen short of what he wants.

Previous reports from Fichajes.net claimed the Saudi state will support an offer, which could be in excess of €250m.

Vini Jr’s Real Madrid contract latest

As per a fresh update from Diario Sport, Vinicius wants to move above Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham as the club’s top earner.

All three are currently on around €15m per year, but with Mbappe in receipt of instalments from his €20m+ signing on fee, following a free transfer arrival last summer.

Real Madrid are willing to stretch to €100m over five years until 2030, at €20m per year, and that will be a final offer.

The ball will be back in the 24-yar-old’s court and the club hierarchy could demand an answer before the start of the 2025/26 season.