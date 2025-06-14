Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen interested in signing La Liga defender

Aston Villa have regularly looked at the La Liga market since Unai Emery’s arrival, and they will do so again this summer in their efforts to improve their defensive options ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August.

Aston Villa sporting director is also very familiar with the La Liga market, having worked at Sevilla for many years prior to making the move to Villa Park. And he is keen to bring a player from his former club to the Premier League side.

Aston Villa reignite interest in Sevilla defender Loic Bade

As reported by MD, Aston Villa are interested in signing Loic Bade this summer, following his impressive France debut during the UEFA Nations League earlier this month.

Bade has already attracted interest from Aston Villa, but he rejected the opportunity to move during the winter transfer window. But now that the season is over, he could be more willing to join the Villains, who will be playing in the Europa League next season, a competition that he has already won with Sevilla back in 2023.

Bayer Leverkusen also keen on making a move for Bade

As well as Aston Villa, the report also notes that Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Bade as a replacement for Jonathan Tah, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid target that recently signed for Bayern Munich.

Sevilla are expected to consider Bade’s sale, as they aim to raise funds for their own transfer business – as well as ease their well-documented financial problems. They reportedly turned down an offer of €20m in January, but they could well look to sell if a proposal in the same region were to arrive in the coming weeks.

Bade has been an excellent player for Sevilla over the last 2.5 years, but his departure this summer seems inevitable. And when he does go, he is sure to leave with the best wishes of those at Los Nervionenses.