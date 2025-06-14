Rui Costa blocks Real Madrid move on Benfica star

Real Madrid could still be blocked in the pursuit of a key summer transfer target on their FIFA Club World Cup return.

Xabi Alonso has already confirmed his squad for the tournament for the USA tournament and the international transfer window reopens on June 16.

Alonso has already secured deals for defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a combined total of around £60m with the pair on the flight out to Miami.

However, the former midfielder is working on a third defensive target, to land after the Club World Cup, despite Benfica adding Alvaro Carreras to their travelling panel.

Real Madrid confident on Carreras deal

Real Madrid had previously hoped to complete a transfer deal for around €40m, but reports from Marca state they will need to pay his full €50m release clause in Lisbon.

Benfica’s call to add him to their squad for the competition is a power play from Lisbon but it will not end Real Madrid’s interest as they prepare for a revived effort in July.

Benfica fire back on Real Madrid ‘completing’ Carreras swoop

The situation has caused tension between the two teams and Benfica will not simply step aside.

Club president – and legendary former playmaker Rui Costa – has offered an update on the talks and rejected rumours of a deal being wrapped up.

“Carreras is going to play the Club World Cup with us and he is a Benfica player. We haven’t reached any agreement with Real Madrid for him,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“There were proposals that weren’t to our liking, in Alvaro’s case, and for other players.”

Costa’s comments double down on Benfica’s view of offloading Carreras with a fresh determination indicated that the club will not accept anything less than his full exit clause to allow a release from the Estadio da Luz.