Real Madrid fans will get a glimpse of new signing Franco Mastantuono at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Los Blancos have confirmed a deal to sign the Argentinian wonderkid following weeks of transfer talks with River Plate.

The 17-year-old will land as Real Madrid’s third signing of the summer window following swoops for Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid’s determination to get a deal done has been crucial in the negotiations with a €63m clause activated in his contract to secure an exit.

FIFA rules on contracts for players aged under 18 mean he cannot join until he turns 18 on August 14 but he is expected to head to Madrid immediately after the Club World Cup.

River Plate confirm Mastantuono exit date

River Plate president Jorge Brito offered an update on how the transfer was wrapped up as he confirmed the club were unable to keep him until the end of 2025 due to Real Madrid’s stance.

“Real Madrid told us, it’s this or nothing,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“From there, we knew he would not continue with us any longer.

“The deal came as the clause was executed by the player in an agreement with the club, which is why the fees were revealed. It’s a huge transaction and we couldn’t cut Franco’s dream short.”

The structure of the transfer allow Real Madrid to remain within La Liga financial rules, with €20m paid immediately, €12.5m in June 2026 and another €12.5m in June 2027.

The remaining gap to €65m relates to tax on purchases of players outside the European Union.

Mastantuono set for Club World Cup starring role

River Plate are placed in Group E in the tournament, alongside Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey and UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan, starting against Urawa in Seattle on June 17.