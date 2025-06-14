New Real Madrid player Franco Mastantuono receives glowing assessment from former manager

On Friday, Real Madrid announced their third summer signing: Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old, who will join in August upon turning 18 as per FIFA rules, has signed a six-year contract at the club.

Mastantuono is seen as one of South America’s brightest talents, and at the age of 17, he has already made his senior debut for Argentina. His arrival at Real Madrid has generated a lot of excitement, and according to Martin Demichelis, who was his manager at River Plate, it is justified.

Martin Demichelis talks up Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

Demichelis spoke to Diario AS on Mastantuono, whom he expects to a be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid.

“In his enormous qualities for this sport. Franco fills your eyes when you see him control a ball, dribble, face an opponent or kick a free kick. In addition, he understands the game in an amazing way being so young. In any case, the most striking thing is his overwhelming personality. He is not weighed down by pressure or responsibility, he does not look like a 17-year-old boy. He’s absolutely amazing.

“He is already doing so well without being of legal age. Debutant in River at 16 years old, youngest footballer to play with the senior team of the world champions, and he has been sold for €45 million as a teenager. Call it an era or whatever you want, but he is already a reality that shines in the present.”

Expectations may be high for Mastantuono, but Demichelis has warned against putting any unnecessary pressure on the Real Madrid player.

“Franco should not be compared to anyone. We must follow his evolution and enjoy him. Maradona was Maradona, Messi is Messi and Franco is going to be Franco. You have to take care of him, nurture him and not compare him.”