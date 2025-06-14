Premier League side confirm plan for La Liga star forward

Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is a crucial transfer target for Premier League side Everton this summer.

The France U21 international opted to complete a move to the Yellow Submarine ahead of the 2024/25 campaign from Swiss side Basel.

The 22-year-old has adapted instantly to life in Castellon with 11 league goals scored as Villarreal snatched a UEFA Champions League qualification place after finishing fifth in the final La Liga rankings.

Only Ayoze Perez outscored him in Marcelino’s team last season, with 19 netted in league action, and transfer offers are expected to roll in next month.

Chelsea have previously expressed an interest in Barry – with the clubs developing a strong relationship following the deal for Nicolas Jackson – and a €40m release clause is set in his contract.

Thierno Barry transfer latest as Everton drop offer

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto has previously confirmed the Toffees are ready to activate Barry’s release clause as part of a bold move to bring him to Merseyside.

Everton boss David Moyes is looking to bolster his forward line in the coming weeks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to move on as his contract expires at the end of June.

Iliman Ndiaye ended 2024/25 as Everton’s top scorer, with nine Premier League goals, and Moyes is determined to add more firepower to his attack.

Where does Thierno Barry fit at Everton?

With Calvert-Lewin set to leave, Moyes wants a new option as Everton start a new era at Bramley Moore Stadium.

Barry played the majority of 2024/25 at Villarreal as part of a front two with either Perez or Yeremy Pino.

Reports from The Times indicate Everton are ready to make a formal bid with the Toffees ready to activate the clause.

The lure of the Premier League will be a strong pull factor for Barry, but with Villarreal clinching UCL football, he is in no immediate rush to leave Spain’s east coast.