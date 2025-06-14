It looks like the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or will either be a current Barcelona player, or a former one. Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha are all seen as candidates, but the one seen as the favourite at this stage is Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele, who left Barcelona in 2023, had a sensational 2024-25 season with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he helped win a historic treble – which included their first-ever Champions League. And things could get better still, as the European champions are competing in this summer’s Club World Cup.

And when speaking to France Football (via Sempre Barca), Dembele gave his thoughts on a possible Ballon d’Or success.

“It’s difficult to say (if I will win). But winning a Ballon d’Or when you’re a footballer is obviously the holy grail on an individual level. It’s something you dream of as a child. I remember when I saw the players appear in Téléfoot to receive him. It was incredible. The object – the ball – is exceptional.

“This season I think I’ve been consistent, so we’ll see what happens. It would be exceptional to have my name on the list. And to be one of the favourites is already a great victory, although I hope to win it one day.”

Lamine Yamal is seen as Dembele’s main rival for the award, and during the interview, he reminisced about his first impressions of the 17-year-old sensation, whom was played alongside briefly at Barcelona.

“They were already talking about him from a very young age in Barcelona. When he reached the professional team, we realised that he was exceptional and reached another level. In training, he would dribble, assist, and score.”

Dembele also spoke on the impact that former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, who has had a monumental impact at PSG.

“With a coach like Luis Enrique, you know that if you don’t defend, you go to the bench, and someone will take your place. For me, a striker should not cheat, he should make efforts all the time, both defensively and offensively, to help the team, not just when we attack. Thanks to that, PSG became European champions: we all defended and we all attacked.”