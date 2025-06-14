Luis de la Fuente responds to ‘destructive’ Lamine Yamal critics

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has responded to criticism aimed at his team and Lamine Yamal following their UEFA Nations League final loss.

La Roja saw their reign as Nations League champions ended by Portugal as Roberto Martinez’s charges sealed a penalty shootout win in Munich.

Veteran striker Alvaro Morata missed the decisive spot kick as Spain ended 2024/25 in frustration.

Morata has admitted he is considering his international future despite De la Fuente offering his backing to the AC Milan forward.

The final loss opened up questions on Spain’s current form with Lamine Yamal coming in for scrutiny.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an unmoved role in De la Fuente’s team in the last 12 months but he was fiercely shackled by Nuno Mendes in the final.

De la Fuente backs Lamine Yamal from Spain criticism

However, De la Fuente looked to calm the focus on his emerging superstar, and called for reality over how his performances are viewed.

“Lamine Yamal? In Spain, we’re very self-destructive – we go from praising someone to the heavens to rejecting them over a single mistake,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Life’s about balance. Not getting carried away in success or sinking in failure. We have to be cautious.”

Lamine Yamal’s Spain stats

Lamine Yamal was sensational for Hansi Flick in 2024/25, as Barcelona won a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble, with 18 goals scored from 55 games across all competitions.

After scoring on his senior Spain debut in September 2023, Lamine Yamal has become a vital part of De la Fuente’s starting line up, alongside Nico Williams and Morata.

A double against France in the Nations League semi finals brought him up to an impressive tally of six international goals scored with his current tally remaining at the figure from 20 senior appearances under De la Fuente.