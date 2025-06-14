Gerard Pique confirms his preference for 2025 Ballon d’Or glory

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has weighed in on the 2025 Ballon d’Or debate as Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele battle it out.

Pique retired abruptly in November 2022 on the back of winning nine La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns in Catalonia.

The former defender was a key part of Pep Guardiola’s dominant side and remains an active voice on his old team.

European glory was all that evaded Hansi Flick in his debut campaign in charge at Barcelona as his young team won a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble.

Lamine Yamal was sensational for Flick with the 17-year-old netting 18 goals in 55 appearances and Pique has backed him the Ballon d’Or race.

Pique makes Ballon d’Or call on Lamine Yamal

A host of huge names – including Cristiano Ronaldo – have spoken out on Lamine Yamal’s chances up against Dembele and Pique is hoping for a homegrown win.

“I had the opportunity to share a dressing room with Ousmane and Lamine Yamal,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“They’re both incredible people. I love them both very much.

“I would prefer Lamine Yamal to win because he’s at Barcelona and also involved in the King’s League. He has a team, so I would like him to win.

“But I also really like Ousmane, and if he wins, I’ll be happy for him.”

Lamine Yamal vs. Ousmane Dembele in 2024/25

Lamine Yamal ended the 2024/25 season with 18 goals scored compared to 33 for Dembele.

However, Lamine Yamal racked up more assists, with 21 against Dembele’s 13 in Paris.

The race for the trophy looks set as a battle between the two but Dembele has two advantages.

The former La Blaugrana star was vital in PSG’s historic first-ever UEFA Champions League win and Luis Enrique’s side are in with a chance of sealing FIFA Club World Cup glory this summer.