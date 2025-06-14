Former Barcelona star could miss out on La Liga return

Former Barcelona star Ilaix Moriba could miss out on a summer move to La Liga side Celta Vigo from RB Leipzig.

Moriba completed a loan switch to Galicia at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, with the Bundesliga side looking to move him on, after a non-existent spell in Germany.

The Guinea international was heralded as a huge star during his time with Barcelona’s iconic La Masia academy system.

He graduated into the first time alongside Ansu Fati and Gavi but a controversial exit in 2021 severed his link with Catalonia.

The 22-year-old was offered a bumper contract at Leipzig and he accepted that over an offer from Barcelona – a move he later confirmed he regretted.

His career has slipped off the radar since then with four loan stints back in the Spanish top-flight, including two campaigns with Valencia, before joining Getafe in 2023/24, and Celta last summer.

Will Ilaix Moriba return to La Liga?

Neither Valencia nor Getafe were tempted by a permanent offers despite both holding purchase clauses on him.

However, the situation is different at Celta, with Claudio Giraldez keen to keep him as part of a pre-agreement with Leipzig.

Talks are ongoing with Celta ready to pay the €6m clause to keep him permanently at the Estadio Balaidos this summer.

After making 19 La Liga appearances last season, Giraldez has pushed the club to make an offer, and Moriba has also lowered his salary demands to force a resolution.

Reports from Marca indicate the clause expires on June 15 – and if a deal is not brokered by then – he will return to Germany.

Celta have not yet been able to put forward a package that has been accepted by Moriba and his representatives, and if they miss the above deadline, Leipzig will increase their asking price despite a desire to offload him from their ranks.