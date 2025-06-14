Diego Simeone reveals title plan ahead of Club World Cup campaign

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has fired a fresh message at his squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Rojoblancos finished the La Liga season in the familiar setting of third place behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Simeone’s charges did confirm their place in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots with La Liga now up to five places.

Atletico Madrid have finished in the top three in 12 of Simeone’s 13 full seasons in charge starting from 2012/13 with two titles won.

However, the most common pattern has been for Simeone to land in third spot, in behind El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid: Third place record

From 2012/13, third place has been Simeone’s most regular finishing place, ending up there eight times, including in 2024/25.

Despite his impressive haul of trophies in Madrid, 2024/25 reverted to type, as Real Madrid and Barcelona battled for the title – and Simeone’s charges failed to keep pace.

Hansi Flick sealed the title, in his debut season in charge, as part of a Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble.

Simeone’s Atletico Madrid mission

Ahead of the incoming Club World Cup, Simeone claimed there is a chance for change, and called on his players to gasp the opportunity.

“I constantly tell the players it isn’t about winning a league. We’re leaving a legacy here at the club. We want more, it’s no longer enough to finish third,” as per quotes from Marca.

“The picture I’m missing is at Atletico Madrid is winning the Champions League, without a doubt. There’s no point in hiding that.”

Simeone also reiterated his pledge of wanting to win the Club World Cup with his side kicking off their campaign up against the newly crowned UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on June 15 in Pasadena.