It has now been over a year since Xavi Hernandez was sacked by Barcelona, and as such, he will soon make his return to management. The 45-year-old made the decision to take a sabbatical year upon losing his job in Catalonia, and that time period is now effectively at an end.

As such, Xavi will start to consider his next club. Over the last 12 months, Xavi has been linked with a number of clubs across both Europe and Asia, such as Manchester United, Juventus and Ajax. But his next adventure could be in a part of the world that he is familiar with.

Al Ahli eyeing approach for ex-Barcelona manager Xavi

Xavi’s first managerial job was with Qatari side Al-Sadd, and a return to the Middle East could be the cards. According to The Athletic, he is one of the candidates being considered by Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Al Ahli have Matthias Jaissle as their current manager, but he has been linked with taking over at RB Leipzig. And if that job becomes available, Xavi is well-placed to take over – although he would be competing with former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou.

If Xavi were to make the move to Al Ahli, he would be reunited with Franck Kessie, whom he managed while at Barcelona. However, it is probably unlikely that this move materialises, given that the Spaniard is expected to prioritise managing in Europe.

It remains to be seen where Xavi continues his managerial career. He is prepared to wait for the right opportunity, which is why there are chances for him to delay his return until the start of 2026. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see where he does end up when the time comes for him to make his wait back to football.