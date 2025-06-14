Barcelona dealt blow in efforts to secure player’s exit this summer

Barcelona are looking to organise exits for several players this summer, and among them is midfielder Pablo Torre. He struggled for prominence last season due to the presence of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Gavi, and with the expectation being that Raphinha will be used more centrally going forward, his options to play will decrease further.

Torre was not happy with his playing time last season, and that has appeared to open the exit door further. But Barcelona are keen to retain his services in some capacity, which is why they want to renew his contract, which expires in 2026, to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the next campaign.

Pablo Torre does not want loan move next season

Torre is open to doing this, as he wants to remain at Barcelona. But the club wants to loan him out, and according to MD, this is something that the young midfielder does not want to happen.

Torre’s reason for rejecting a loan move is that he does not see it as an advantageous scenario for him. His belief is that whatever club he goes to will prioritise the players that they own, which was the case when he was at Girona during the 2023-24 season.

The other option that Barcelona have is to sell Torre for a reduced price, but with a buy-back clause. The La Liga champions have made it clear that they want to retain at least some control over the player’s future, and this could be an advantageous option for all parties.

It remains to be seen how Torre’s situation plays out over the course of the summer transfer window. He is expected to renew with Barcelona upon returning from the U21 Euros, but in terms of a future move, it is anyone’s guess as to what happens.