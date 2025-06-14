Euro giants make move for Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona are hoping to sell several players this summer, and one that could be on the chopping block is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Despite being the club’s captain, he is set to be relegated to third-choice goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season, with expected new signing Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ter Stegen has already addressed speculation regarding his Barcelona future, making it clear in no uncertain terms that he intends to remain in Catalonia for at least one more season. But clubs are prepared to test his resolve, knowing that he is unlikely to play much in the lead-up to next summer’s Club World Cup.

Galatasaray launch enquiry for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Galatasaray are one of the clubs that has kept tabs on Ter Stegen’s situation, and according to Sport, they have now spoken to Barcelona in regards to the conditions for a possible summer deal.

Galatasaray are on the lookout for a new starting goalkeeper due to the imminent departure of Fernando Muslera, and they have spoken to Barcelona to discover whether they intend to seek a mutual contract termination with Ter Stegen, whom they want to pick up without paying a transfer fee.

Barcelona could consider this route in order to save Ter Stegen’s salary for the final three years of his contract, but according to reports, the player himself has no intention of considering this as an option, with his desire to remain at the La Liga champions.

Ter Stegen is not priority option for Galatasaray

It is also noted that Ter Stegen is not Galatasaray’s first-choice target for the goalkeeper position, with that being Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic. As such, it could be difficult for the 33-year-old to move to Türkiye this summer, which would not be good news for those within Barcelona that want him to be moved on.