Lamine Yamal is very active on social media, and on Friday, he continued as such with a post that appeared to relate to Barcelona transfer news that has broken in the last 24 hours.

It has been reported that Nico Williams is desperate to join Barcelona this summer, having previously snubbed the chance to join the now-La Liga champions back in 2024. The Athletic Club winger has attracted strong interest from Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months, but for now, his desire would be to move to Catalonia.

Lamine Yamal hints at Nico Williams move on social media

And these reports appeared to reach Lamine Yamal, and as per MD, he took to Instagram to post a picture of him and Williams together while playing for Spain.

It is well-documented that Lamine Yamal and Williams have a very close relationship both on and off the pitch. The pair have excelled as a wing partnership for Spain, and the former has now made his feelings clear on the possibility of it also taking place at club level with Barcelona.

It is unlikely that Lamine Yamal has much, if any, inside information on a possible move to Barcelona for Williams, but the post has certainly excited Barcelona supporters.

Barcelona have yet to decide on Williams move

For now, it is unclear whether Barcelona will make a move for Williams, with some members of the club’s hierarchy holding ill feelings towards the Spain international due to his decision not to join last summer. And at this stage, the belief is that Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is still the top target for the left wing position, which will be addressed by sporting director Deco.

It remains to be seen whether Williams does make the move to Barcelona this summer, but if so, the prospect of him and Lamine Yamal lining up together is one that the club’s supporters are bound to be very excited about.