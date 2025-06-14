Barcelona advance efforts to close second goalkeeper agreement

Barcelona are expected to sign Joan Garcia next week, and he will not be the only goalkeeper whose future is defined in the near future. Soon, it is hoped that a deal for the club’s number two will also be closed.

Significant efforts for the goalkeeper position have been planned for multiple weeks. Barcelona’s idea is to make Joan Garcia their new number one upon his arrival from Espanyol, and it is expected that his backup will not be Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but rather Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona ready to finalise terms with Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny impressed after stepping into the team from January onwards last season, and Barcelona officials have made it clear that they want him to continue. The player himself also wants to stay, and as per Sport, efforts will move forward on a new contract.

Barcelona will offer Szczesny a 1+1 contract – he would be tied down for next season, and there will be an option for him to remain at the club for an additional 12 months. Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks, and soon, terms are expected to be agreed upon before his current deal expires at the end of the month.

Efforts with Szczesny have been ongoing in parallel with the drama regarding Ter Stegen. Despite being club captain, it is expected that he will drop to third in the goalkeeper pecking order at Barcelona. And because of this, there is a desire for him to be sold, although he has made it clear that he intends to remain in Catalonia next season.

But with the 2026 World Cup taking place next summer, Ter Stegen needs to play regularly in order to guarantee himself as Germany’s number one goalkeeper. And Barcelona are hoping that this leads to him deciding to find a new club during the transfer window, which opens in July.