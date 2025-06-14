Atletico Madrid have been handed a significant boost in their efforts to address one of their problem positions this summer, with their leading target having expressed his desire to make the move.

It’s been confirmed in recent weeks that Atleti are looking to sign a new left-back, with the club having been left unimpressed with the performance levels of Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava. And after ending their interest in Milan’s Theo Hernandez, they have turned their attention to Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson.

Robertson is seen as the ideal candidate to improve Atleti at left-back, and while Liverpool will not make it easy for a deal to happen, Los Colchoneros’ chances of success have now been handed a significant boost.

Andy Robertson wants to join Atletico Madrid

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Robertson has already informed Atleti of his desire to make the move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

“Liverpool are asking for a modest amount to let Andrew Robertson go, with his contract expiring in 2026. Atletico consider Robertson an achievable goal after completely halting negotiations with Milan for Theo Hernandez: the distance between the clubs is considered excessive by the red-and-whites. Robertson has already said yes to Atletico.”

Robertson becomes second Liverpool player to take stance

Robertson is the second Liverpool player to express his desire to join Atleti this summer, with the first being Darwin Nunez. However, the defender is much more likely to make the move, especially considering that he would be much cheaper.

It remains to be seen whether Robertson makes the move to Atleti, but if so, it would be one that certainly suits all parties. He would be an excellent fit for Diego Simeone’s squad, and his elite mentality would fit right in.