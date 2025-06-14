Liverpool player confirmed as leading transfer target for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have identified multiple positions to be addressed this summer, and a Liverpool player is on their radar as the solution for one of these areas.

It is no secret that Atleti are in the market for a new left-back. The performances of Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava have not been up to standard over the last 12 months, which is why there is a desire for a better option to be brought in.

In recent weeks, Theo Hernandez has been targeted by Atleti, but due to a significant difference in their valuation compared to Milan’s, they have ended their interest. And now a new name has emerged as the club’s leading left-back target.

Atletico Madrid set sights on Theo Hernandez alternative

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Atleti have identified Andy Robertson as their new top target for the left-back position, with the Liverpool man seen as being the ideal candidate for Diego Simeone’s squad.

Liverpool are expected to finalise the signing of AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez to become their new starting left-back, but despite this, a deal for Robertson will not be easy – this is because the Premier League champions still see the Scotland international as an important player.

Signing Andy Robertson should be easier for Atletico Madrid

Atleti may see that Robertson could be available for a lower price, especially when compared to the money that Milan were asking for Hernandez. And it looks like this would be the case, considering the circumstances – despite what Liverpool are saying about their stance on a possible deal.

Robertson would certainly be an excellent addition to Simeone’s squad. He is a proven winner – adding that and his experience of playing at the highest level over a number of years would be very beneficial for Los Colchoneros.