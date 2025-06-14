Atletico Madrid close in on €50m Bundesliga defensive star

Atletico Madrid will be working on multiple transfer deals during their FIFA Club World Cup campaign this summer.

Los Rojiblancos kick off their tournament against UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on June 15 in Pasadena.

Diego Simeone has already called on his squad to put another frustrating campaign behind them with a warning going into the 2025/26 season.

Simeone stated ‘third place is no longer good enough’ in reference to his side consistently finishing behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

It’s been a low key start to the summer transfer market – with Clement Lenglet making his loan from Barcelona into a permanent deal – as veteran duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Axel Witsel moved on.

However, things are expected to step up from July onwards, with Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie back on Simeone’s radar.

Piero Hincapie makes Madrid choice

Hincapie is expected to join the growing squad exodus from the BayArena but he is not interest in following Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

Alonso was rumoured to be keen on the Ecuador star, but he prefers Atletico Madrid, based on their longer standing interest.

Simeone’s firmer interest has proven crucial with Alonso already boosted by bringing in Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio signing a contract extension.

How much will Atletico Madrid pay for Hincapie?

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid have already reached out to Hincapie’s representatives and will push ahead with intense transfer talks.

Centre back was not viewed as a priority previously, but the exits of versatile pair Azpilicueta and Witsel means Simeone has a squad gap, which Hincapie can fill.

However, as shown by Leverkusen’s determination to secure a club record fee from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz, they will not let Hincapie leave for cheap and Simeone will be quoted their full €50m asking price as an exit price.