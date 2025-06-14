Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger this summer, and recent developments could see a change of strategy in regards to the position ahead of the second transfer window opening at the start of July.

It is no secret that Barcelona are interested in Luis Diaz, and they are said to be confident of signing the Liverpool man despite previous setbacks. However, things could change because of the emergence of a previous target: Nico Williams.

Barcelona desperately tried to sign Williams last summer, but their pursuit was ultimately unsuccessful. And the ordeal led to the Catalan club being uncertain about a future move for the Athletic Club winger, but recent developments could change their mind.

Nico Williams wants to join Barcelona this summer

As reported by MD, Williams is now said to be desperate to join Barcelona this summer, and through his representatives, this was communicated to sporting director Deco during a meeting on Friday.

Williams has been linked to a number of top European clubs in recent months, with Bayern Munich currently being the favourites to sign him. But this stance on a Barcelona move would put the La Liga champions in pole position, although they are still prioritising Diaz for the time being.

Hansi Flick has already held talks with Williams

It has also been reported by Jijantes (via Sport) that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has already spoken to Williams, with the conversation relating to his place in the sporting project if he were to make the move from Athletic.

Barcelona had a bad feelings towards Williams’ decision to snub a move last summer, but with these new developments 12 months on, it will be interesting to see how much movements goes towards re-activating the operation. For now, it remains to be seen how things play out in this one.