US immigration authorities deny entry to player ahead of Club World Cup

The Club World Cup promised to be a unique tournament, with 32 sides from around the globe partaking in a competition that promises some glory and a lot of money. Should Real Madrid win the tournament, they stand to take home a total of €150m in appearances and prize money. However the climate in which the tournament is taking place is also fairly unprecedented in the 21st century.

US President Donald Trump has sent the National Guard to Los Angeles to deal with anti-deportation protests, while members of the ICE (US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) are set to be based around stadiums for the Club World Cup, threatening to intervene with fans attending games. Coupled with this, FIFA have been forced to drop ticket prices dramatically, with only around a third of tickets sold for multiple games, including the opener.

Immigration deny entry to Boca Juniors defender

Meanwhile Marca report that the US immigration authorities have denied entry to Boca Juniors defender Ayrton Costa. The Argentine giants make their tournament debut on Monday against Benfica, and are exhausting all avenues to get him to the United States. The authorities have supposedly denied him entry to the country twice, once in 2023, and now again. It is due to the fact that Costa was accused of being a friend of a someone involved in a robbery, and as an accessory in a femicide committed by his brother. Neither of these cases brought any charges against him.

Boca’s remaining hope is that they can resolve the matter at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, or that FIFA will intervene on their behalf to fast-track a visa.

Real Madrid travel to USA on Saturday

Atletico Madrid, who begin their Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain are already installed in Los Angeles, and preparing for their first game. Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid are preparing for their debut on Wednesday against Al-Hilal, and will travel to the USA on Saturday. Last summer one of Real Madrid’s coaching staff was delayed entry to the USA due to visa complications, while Xavi Hernandez also arrived late to Barcelona’s preseason tour in 2022, as a result of similar issues.