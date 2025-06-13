Real Madrid submit contract offer to 21-goal forward

Real Madrid sorely missed the presence of Joselu Mato this season, with the veteran departing to Qatar last summer following the signing of Endrick Felipe. The Spain international was a key weapon under Carlo Ancelotti, and now Los Blancos are seeking to replicate his impact next season under Xabi Alonso.

It was reported recently that Real Madrid could look to strengthen with a classic number nine figure to give them extra depth and a different option. The top of their shortlist was supposedly Croatia and Osasuna forward Ante Budimir, and now Fichajes, via Sport, say that Los Blancos have indeed made an offer to him.

Osasuna stance on Budimir exit

Real Madrid are said to have offered a €3m annual salary to Budimir, who has attracted interest from the likes of Real Betis, Real Socieddad, Roma and Juventus, who have enquired about his availability. The 33-year-old has an €8m release clause, the same price that Los Rojillo paid for him, but if a club the size of Real Madrid came in for him, Osasuna would negotiate.

It is also noted that Los Blancos could offer to loan one of their Castilla strikers in exchange too, with Alvaro Rodriguez and Gonzalo Garcia Torres looking for new homes this summer.

Budimir’s season at Osasuna

Budimir became the top scorer in the history of Osasuna in La Liga last season, in total netting 24 goals in 42 games in Pamplona. Only Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe scored more goals than Budimir’s 21 in the league, placing him third in the Pichichi race, despite playing for a side that struggled for opportunities. In total, Budimir accounted for just under 44% of their Liga goals.

Alternatives to Budimir?

Real Madrid have supposedly drawn up a shortlist of number nines that could fill the role of Joselu last season. Budimir is atop that list, but Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Patrick Schick at Bayer Leverkusen, and Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade were named as potential options.