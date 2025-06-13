PSV prepared to block Barcelona offer on veteran star

Barcelona are considering an unusual move in the summer transfer market as Hansi Flick plans for the 2025/26 season.

After a superb first year in Catalonia, Flick is not looking to transform his squad, but he wants to tweak in certain areas.

Espanyol star Joan Garcia is reportedly closing in on a move across the city, with doubts over Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has dropped hints on his interest in a move to Barcelona.

Alongside those moves, Flick is also looking at a wildcard, with previous reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming he wants to sign 36-year-old Ivan Perisic, after missing out on him in 2024.

Perisic to Barcelona: Flick’s former star

Flick has used his relationship with Robert Lewandowski to great effect as the pair revived their link from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski ended the 2024/25 season with his best numbers as a Barcelona player and Flick believes Perisic could add experience to his squad.

The Croatia international joined PSV Eindhoven last summer, and netted 18 goals in all competitions, with Flick setting out his intention to move for Perisic.

Barcelona are hoping to convince the 36-year-old not to sign a renewal in Eindhoven this summer with the temptation of a new challenge via a one year-offer.

PSV launch Perisic offer to block Barca interest

Perisic only played one season under Flick in Munich – on loan from Inter Milan – but 2019/20 saw the pair win a Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and UEFA Champions League treble together.

The versatile winger netted eight goals and played a crucial role in Flick’s set up which could be utilised at Barcelona.

Reports from MD claim PSV are hoping their willingness to offer Perisic two years, as opposed to one at Barcelona, could tip the balance in their favour to keep him in the Netherlands.