Premier League side tracking highly-rated Celta Vigo star

Premier League side Wolves could dip into the summer La Liga transfer market as part of an ongoing squad rebuild.

Vitor Pereira is expected to be given a bolstered transfer budget to work with ahead of the 2025/26 season following two major exits.

Matheus Cunha’s move to Manchester United has removed Wolves’ main attacking threat with impactful left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri also heading off to Manchester City.

That will allow Pereira to have around £100m to spend on new players and Celta Vigo winger Fer Lopez is reportedly on his radar.

Serie A and Premier League sides wants Celta star

Earlier in the year, it was reported Barcelona had enquired about the 20-year-old creative midfielder, who impressed for Celta Fortuna last season with seven goals in their promotion push.

Real Madrid and Villarreal are also following him closely with long standing interest in him.

Lopez broke into the first team at the start of 2024/25, with two goals scored in the top-flight, but his future is unsure.

Previous reports from Relevo claim Juventus are seriously considering making a move to sign Lopez. He has just a year left on his contract in Galicia, and Celta are confident they can get a new contract over the line, with former B-team manager Claudio Giraldez a key figure for him.

Wolves are rumoured to be scouting him as an option to boost their squad, but no formal offer has landed at the Estadio Balaidos, as per Sky Sports.

A deal could accelerate quickly, if Wolves sense they can be successful in a potential transfer bid, and Celta will conduct their own extension talks.

Despite his form, Lopez has not been called up for Spain U21 duty for this summer’s UEFA European Championship, and he will utilise the incoming weeks to decide what is next for his club future.