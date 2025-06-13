Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes faces a huge decision on his club future in the coming months under Xabi Alonso.

The 2024/25 campaign was difficult for the Brazil international – particularly since the start of 2025 – with the striker managing just one goal and three assists since the start of February.

That run of inconsistent form has led to concerns from within Real Madrid, and widespread reports that he could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo has reportedly already spoken with Alonso – before the FIFA Club World Cup flight to the USA – with the 24-year-old telling the new boss he wants to stay in Madrid.

Rodrygo outlines Real Madrid intentions for 2025/26

As reported by Marca, Rodrygo has also informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and director Jose Angel Sanchez that he does not want to leave the club this summer.

The former Santos forward admitted to concerns over his role in the final stages of last season, but he is fully committed to staying at Los Blancos.

That position could be tested after the Club World Cup, if he fails to convince Alonso over his place, and Arsenal revive their interest in him.

Gabriel tells Rodrygo to join Arsenal

The Gunners have been heavily linked with an offer for Rodrygo, as Mikel Arteta plans a squad revamp, with a new forward a key target.

Despite Rodrygo’s current preference to stay in Madrid, Arsenal are willing to test the water with a £70m bid this summer, and his Brazil teammate Gabriel Magalhaes wants him in North London.

“I don’t know. I would like it but who knows? Rodrygo for me is a phenomenon,” he told an interview with the Podpah Podcast – via Sky Sports.

“People are mentioning his name a lot. If it depended on me, of course I’d sign him. As I said, he’s a phenomenon.”