Real Betis identify Nigeria international as Antony alternative

Real Betis are in the market for a new winger this summer, and while re-signing Antony is their priority, it may not happen if Manchester United do not lower their demands for the player that was on loan at the Benito Villamarin during the second half of last season. And as a result, alternatives have started to be identified by those in Los Verdiblancos’ sporting department.

It is no secret that Betis want to bring Antony back to the club during this summer’s transfer window, but it is far from certain that a new deal with Man United will come to fruition. And one of the reasons for this is the emergence of other sides that wish to sign the Brazilian winger, such as Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Betis looking at AC Milan star as alternative to Antony

This uncertainly has led Betis to consider other options in the event of a new deal for Antony failing to come off. And according to Diario AS, one player on their radar is former Villarreal man Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze, who left Villarreal in 2023, has struggled to command a regular starting spot during his time at Milan. The Rossoneri are open to a deal due to wanting to raise funds that can be re-investing in their squad, which gives hope to Betis that this can be done if Antony cannot be brought back.

Chukwueze is keen to play a starring role at his next club, and Betis would allow this to be the case. Manuel Pellegrini needs a new winger to compete with Ez Abde and Jesus Rodriguez, especially with Europa League football being on the agenda for next season.

It remains to be seen who Betis end up signing this summer. Antony would certainly be the dream, but in terms of alternatives, Chukwueze would be very solid.