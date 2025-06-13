Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is once again the centre of attention in the transfer window in Spain, as multiple European giants battle for his signature. The difference between this time and last summer, when Barcelona made a heavy pursuit of him, is that Williams appears to be more open to a move.

So far Bayern Munich are the side that have moved most strongly for Williams. They have been in contact with his representatives, and have received positive feedback from the Basque winger regarding a potential move. Barcelona appear to have ended their interest, but any side looking to sign him can activate a €58m release clause – one Athletic are trying to raise, having entered into contract talks with Williams too.

Bayern Munich’s Nico Williams strategy

Bayern are well aware that Williams is liked by Chelsea and Arsenal though, and their idea is to get ahead of the Premier League giants and seal a deal for Williams before they can get in, report’s Christian Falk on The Daily Briefing. They have no issue paying his release clause, but there is some doubt over whether they are willing to meet Williams’ salary demands, ranging between €20m and €24m gross per annum depending on the report.

Two obstacles to getting Williams deal done

The salary negotiations are one of two main obstacles in Bayern’s plan. The other is their exit operation. Leroy Sane has already left the club for Galatasaray, but they are also waiting to get a deal done for Kingsley Coman, who has interest from Saudi Arabia, but no offers.

Will Nico Williams give the green light this summer?

The question is whether Williams will be willing to part ways with his beloved Athletic and Bilbao. The 22-year-old has a strong attachment to the club, but last season had the prospect of reaching a Europa League final at San Mames to aim for. Los Leones have returned to the Champions League this time round, another potential factor that could keep him at the club.