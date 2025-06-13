Barcelona agreed terms with Joan Garcia to make him their new number one goalkeeper, in theory for the next five or six years. All that remains now is for them to deposit the €25m release clause for the goalkeeper, but at Barcelona, that is much less simple than it sounds.

The Blaugrana are reportedly searching for income to in order to do so, say Marca. That search will be primarily based on looking to offload players, but it is not ruled out that the Blaugrana request a line of credit in order to complete the deal. In contrast with most transfers, where fees are paid over a period of time, a release clause must be deposited in full, and Espanyol will not negotiate with Barcelona.

What Barcelona need to register Joan Garcia

Meanwhile MD note that Barcelona have already received €14m this summer from their sell-on clause on Jean-Clair Todibo (€7.8m) and €6m from the sale of Alex Valle to Como. They have also saved around €20m in wages after agreeing an exit for Clement Lenglet, who has joined Atletico Madrid.

Yet to return to within their salary limit, or the ‘1:1 spending rule’, they require many more deals to go through. Barcelona are hoping that sell-on clauses of 50% on Oscar Mingueza, Mika Marmol and Francisco Trincao will come to fruition this summer, and will also look to move on Pablo Torre and Inaki Pena. Were all these deals, plus the exit of Ansu Fati, to go through, then Barcelona would be able to register Garcia.

It is worth noting that obviously the terms of these deals would alter any calculations, and there is no timescale or guarantee these deals will be completed, leaving Barcelona tethered to uncertainty.

Gerard Martín: "I'm happy with my season, I'm focused on Barça, and I'm not thinking about anything else. I'm calm." @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 12, 2025

Luis Diaz pursuit hinges on major sale

Despite the above, there is a near constant string of reports from the Catalan capital regarding their pursuit of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The Catalan daily are realistic here, and say that only in the case of Barcelona securing a major sale would they be able to register Diaz. In an ‘ideal scenario’ as it is put, all of these moves would be pulled off, and if Gerard Martin were to leave for the Premier League, Barcelona would have the funds to pursue a left-back replacement.