Barcelona set deadline to finalise Ansu Fati departure

Barcelona need to move players on this summer in order to ease their financial woes, and Ansu Fati is one that will go during the second transfer window, which opens for business at the start of July. The young attacker is prepared to leave after falling out of favour under Hansi Flick, and the expectation is that he will continue his career in France.

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Barcelona are in talks to loan Fati to AS Monaco. A deal is believed to be close, and soon, the expectation is that everything will be finalised.

Ansu Fati closing in on Barcelona exit as AS Monaco wait

Fati will almost certainly join Monaco on a permanent transfer or season-long loan with an option to buy, with Sport saying that any deal will be worth in the region of €15m. And the report has also revealed that the player is expected to agree to everything next week upon returning from his holiday.

Fati has reportedly set a deadline for a deal to be completed by the end of June, with the reason for this believed to be related to tax purposes. But while it is not ideal for a clock to be set on this, Barcelona are confident that everything will be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

It has recently been reported that some complications have arisen during negotiations between Barcelona and Monaco, but the latest is that things are still on track. All parties are hopeful of progress taking place at the start of next week, and barring any further worries, it appears that everything will work out.