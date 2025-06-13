Varela looks set for a move to Barcelona.
Barcelona at risk of FIFA complaint over deal for ‘kidnapped’ 16-year-old wonderkid

The curious case of Cardoso Varela continues. The 16-year-old Portuguese winger moved to Croatia to continue his career with a third division side, despite being at one of the best academies in Europe at Porto. He has since signed for Dinamo Zagreb.

Barcelona have a strong relationship with agent Andy Bara, who represents former player Mikayil Faye, Dani Olmo and target Joan Garcia. For some time Varela has been on their radar, and now they are reportedly in talks with Dinamo over a deal.

Barcelona in talks with Dinamo for Varela

They are supposedly closing in on a deal for Varela, which would see them pay €5m for the attacking sensation, with a further €20m available in variables. Bara was seen speaking with both Director of Football Deco and President Joan Laporta on Thursday,. The 16-year-old would then remain with Dinamo in Croatia for the coming season before heading to Barcelona next summer.

Porto threaten FIFA complaint

According to Record (via MD), Porto have sent a letter to Barcelona from President Andre Vilas-Boas, expressing their anger over the matter. They threaten breaking off relations with Barcelona should a deal for Varela be completed, as they still consider Varela legally their player, with the case still in process with FIFA.

Varela has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.
Porto have accused Varela’s lawyers of malevolent action, and Sport say that Porto will submit a complaint about Barcelona to FIFA if the deal does go through. Porto consider that the player was ‘kidnapped’ and taken to Croatia in order to financially benefit his lawyers and agents. FIFA are still processing their appeal to the case, but UEFA have so far not gotten involved in the case. Despite said threats, the Catalan daily say Barcelona intend to forge ahead with the deal, feeling FIFA’s initial ruling gives them the green light.

Barcelona transfer ban

It is not yet clear what Barcelona would face in terms of consequences were they to do a deal for Varela, and Porto’s complaint to be heard by FIFA. In 2017, Barcelona did receive a one-year transfer ban from FIFA, after the governing body considered that a number of their academy players had been illegally brought to the club from Asia, despite not reaching the required age.

