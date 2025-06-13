Atletico Madrid Season in Review: It all happened so quickly

With the European season officially at an end, Football España will be reviewing each and every one of the La Liga sides and how they fared this season.

Results:

La Liga: 3rd

Copa del Rey: Semi-finals

Champions League: Round of 16

Top Goalscorer: Julian Alvarez – 29 goals

Top Assister: Rodrigo de Paul – 10 assists

Season Summary

How to summarise a season that had so many different sensations. After finishing behind Girona last year, Atletico Madrid bought hope in the form of nearly €200m in investment. World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez, Euro 2024-winner Robin Le Normand, Pichichi runner-up Alexander Sorloth and Euro 2024 runner-up Conor Gallagher all sounded pretty good. Losing 4-0 to Benfica is one way to temper that optimism, and a 1-0 loss away to Real Betis had Diego Simeone holding a dressing room crisis talk.

One that worked. Debates about Simeone’s cycle evaporated with every stoppage time winner – there were 16 in their opening 39 games of the season, and they proved the only top side (apologies Leganes/Las Palmas) that could go punch for punch with Barcelona, coming into 2025 as real title contenders. Those wins away to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona spoke of a backbone that reminded of the great Atleticos of the previous decade.

And along came March. In the space of a few short weeks, Atletico Madrid played Barcelona twice, Real Madrid twice, Getafe and Espanyol, and the only win was a 1-0 that saw them exit the Champions League on penalties. It was a Zeppelin-style deflation, and one that Atletico couldn’t recover from in April and May. What hurt most was that in every one of those games, save one, they were at some point ahead. The defence couldn’t hold up, and at the other end, Julian Alvarez’s contributions replaced the ones from Antoine Griezmann rather than complemented them.

Verdict: B-

Swithering between a C+ and B, Simeone’s side did make progress this season. They were closer in level to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and they have a new franchise star. Third-place is where they have to finish, and ultimately they did challenge the big two. Julian Alvarez looked the superstar they signed him to be, and Rodrigo de Paul was at his best for large swathes of the season.

All the same, their collapse was… Difficult to rationalise completely, and a source of great indigestion at the Metropolitano. Barcelona and Real Madrid were 5-10 points weaker this season, and Los Blancos were there for the taking in the Champions League, even if they were unfortunate. In the Copa del Rey, Los Colchoneros were two goals up on Barcelona, and again in the Liga clash at the Metropolitano, but conceded four times in 20 minutes. Granted, Barcelona were very good, but losing points against Getafe, Espanyol and Las Palmas ultimately cost them a chance to put pressure on Barcelona in the final games of the season. Progress, as noted, but not without a few steps back either.

Player of the Season: Julian Alvarez

You hate to be cliche, but the superstar signing was the best of the bunch. His contributions against Barcelona in La Liga and Real Madrid in the Champions League were clutch, and while in La Liga his goals total was a surprisingly low 17, overall he had by far and away the most goal contributions.

In those big fixtures, so often Alvarez was the one dragging the team forward, showing as much grit as quality – which is not to undermine the quantity of the latter. The Metropolitano has fallen in love with Alvarez, and as heroes go, Alvarez is the most romantic in the Atletico team.