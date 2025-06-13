Atletico Madrid rule out move for AC Milan star

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is on the hunt for new home, and despite being keen on a return to the Spanish capital, it looks as if it will not come to fruition. The 27-year-old defender is on his way out of Milan, with just a year left on his deal.

The Rossoneri are keen to cash in on Hernandez, having missed out on European qualification, and had agreed a deal for him, but the left-back turned down a move to Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, there were reports in Italy that a deal had been agreed to take Hernandez to Atletico, but that appears not to be the case.

Differing reports in Italy and Spain

Throughouth the transfer saga, reports in Italy have been much more optimistic regarding a deal, with some saying on Thursday that Atletico had increased their offer for Hernandez. Others in Spain noted that only initial conversations had begun for Hernandez, but Atletico were simply exploring their options.

Now Cadena Cope, amongst several outlets in Spain, are reporting that Los Colchoneros have ruled out a move for Hernandez. One of the factors was the negative fan reaction, but they were also unsure on the financial terms of the deal.

Left-back is a priority for Atletico Madrid

Los Rojiblancos are prioritising moves for Alex Baena and Cristian Romero this summer primarily, but beyond those two moves, a left-back is near the top of their shopping list. Diego Simeone was unconvinced by Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava as options this year, and is keen to address the issue.

🚨🇦🇷 @FabrizioRomano: “Cuti Romero? It is a quiet situation now. I think Tottenham will really try their best to keep him at least for this season.”@ChrisCowlin pic.twitter.com/grz8k4DBUa — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 13, 2025

Atletico Madrid’s system

One of the unkowns is whether Simeone will look for a quintessential left-back, or someone with more attacking promise, allowing them to use wing-backs and three central defenders. Samuel Lino was used in that role at times, but is supposedly a player that Los Colchoneros would consider offers for.