Arsenal win battle for Martin Zubimendi as Real Madrid shift focus

Arsenal have successfully seen off interest from Real Madrid in Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad midfielder had agreed to a deal with Arsenal last month, but the word from the Spanish capital was that they would continue to try and persuade Zubimendi to reject the Gunners at the last minute, and would be doing so until the deal was officially announced.

Despite positive reports from London since late January regarding Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi, there was a consistent string of reports in Spain that Los Blancos were still interested in the 26-year-old Spain international. Just last week, it had been reported that Zubimendi had put things on hold with Arsenal, and that he was willing to hear out Real Madrid’s pitch. One that included the prospect of playing for his idol Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid move on from Martin Zubimendi

Nevertheless, Arsenal were firm in their convictions that they had a deal for Zubimendi wrapped up, and it seems there will be no U-turn from the Real Sociedad midfielder. The Gunners will reportedly pay more than his €60m release clause in order to be able to do so in instalments. Diario AS say that Los Blancos have now turned their attentions elsewhere, after finding it ‘impossible’ to interfere in the move to Arsenal.

Alternatives for Real Madrid

The Club World Cup will prove crucial for Real Madrid, where they will be able to assess their midfield under Alonso for the first time. If they find that the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde can provide fluid play, they may discard the idea of signing a midfielder altogether.

One of their primary alternatives to Zubimendi is Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez, and they will see how he responds to competition after his cruciate ligament injury. Angelo Stiller has also been mentioned as an option, but Los Blancos are yet to move for him.