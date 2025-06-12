Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes seemed destined to be the odd one out at the club this summer, with Los Blancos prioritising the form of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Their activity in the transfer market would also suggest that Rodrygo is not a central part of their thinking, but Xabi Alonso’s arrival could alter the situation.

Rodrygo was one of just five senior players that began with Alonso on his first day of training, and on the second day, there appeared to be a clear change in his mood. The Brazilian posted in capitals ‘HAPPY’ on his social media pages, with pictures of him training.

As per Marca, Alonso has been paying special attention to Rodrygo early on, and one of his tasks is to get the 24-year-old back to his best form. He did not play the final month of the season due to a much questioned fever, and was left out of the Brazil squad earlier this month.

Alonso convincing Rodrygo to stay

The Madrid-based daily say that unless there is a surprise shift, Rodrygo will continue at the club. Meanwhile Sport had that the initial conversations with Alonso and early training sessions have convinced Rodrygo to stay at the club, after doubts about his role in the team.

Arsenal interest in Rodrygo

Arsenal hold an interest in Rodrygo, and Mikel Arteta is keen on a move for him. However they have not yet made a move for the Real Madrid forward, and the suggestion is that they will not break the bank for him. Price tags between €70m and €100m for Rodrygo have been discussed as acceptable for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo’s role at Real Madrid

While relations with Alonso may have improved matters, ultimately it remains to be seen what kind of role he has on the pitch. Most of the projections for Alonso’s preferred team do not have space for Rodrygo, and he is planning for a starting XI with Franco Mastantuono on the right. If Rodrygo is not a key part of the side, it would be a surprise if he were willing to accept a reduced role.