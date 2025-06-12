Theo Hernandez move to Atletico Madrid on the rocks: Update – offer increased

Despite reports in Italy claiming that a deal to take Theo Hernandez to Atletico Madrid was agreed, the response in Spain has been vastly different. AC Milan are trying to offload Hernandez, who has just a year left on his contract, and Los Colchoneros have been cited as the most likely destination.

The French international rejected a move to Saudi Arabia last week, despite the Rossoneri agreeing a fee for Hernandez. The 27-year-old is keen to remain in Europe, and seemingly is interested in a move back to Atletico, despite leaving them for Real Madrid and giving his former side stick while playing for their rivals.

Atletico browsing the market for left-backs

Atletico are browsing the market, say Marca, having decided to move for a left-back this summer. They see it as a position that must be strengthened, and Atletico have discussed Hernandez with Milan. Yet their information is that it was only initial conversations. Director of Football Carlos Bucero is exploring other options too, and looking at left-backs with just a year left on their contract, that could be available on the cheap.

🚨🇫🇷 Atlético Madrid still has the Theo Hernandez option on the table. They are also evaluating other options, which is normal. The difference between Atleti and Milan is currently €10m. The option is still alive. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/XkHhVW1Qy1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 12, 2025

Nevertheless, Matteo Moretto, as quoted by Atleti Universe, explains that a move for Hernandez is still on the table, even if the Madrid-based paper say their interest has cooled. His information is that Atletico and Milan are €10m apart on a potential deal.

Atletico had made choice on left-back

Los Colchoneros had made up their minds on a left-back, and were due to pursue Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras. They did enquire about the Spaniard, but quickly discovered that he would not be available at the price they wanted, and in addition, was more likely to move to rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos are expected to complete a €50m deal for Carreras this summer.

Update: Atletico raise offer for Hernandez

Since, transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Atletico have increased their offer for Hernandez, upping their initial proposal from €15m to €20m. Milan’s response is not yet clear, but it seems there is a clear divide between reporting from Spain and Italy.