For some time Alberto Moleiro has been tipped for a big move, as one of the most talented young players in Spanish football. Following Las Palmas’ relegation this season, the 21-year-old has agreed a move away from the Canary Islands this summer.

At the age of just 18, Moleiro was on the verge of a move to Barcelona before a deal collapsed. Arsenal have also been strongly linked to the 21-year-old, and he turned down a switch to Saudi Arabia in January, with the Gulf State willing to execute his €25m release clause. However with Moleiro keen to stay in Europe, and just a year left on his contract, Las Palmas have been forced into a sale at a lower price. It became evident that he was on his way out as he broke down in tears during Las Palmas’ final home game of the season.

Exclusiva. El Villarreal cierra el fichaje de Alberto Moleiro, de la UD Las Palmas. Acuerdo alcanzado entre las partes. El joven talento español tenía contrato hasta 2026. pic.twitter.com/4cL8LKmDTD — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2025

Villarreal make move for Moleiro

It appears he will continue wearing yellow in La Liga though. Matteo Moretto broke the news that Moleiro would be going to Villarreal this summer, and it has since been corroborated by Marca. They say he will sign a five-year deal with the Yellow Submarine, who will pay around €15m for him. Many expect him to be the successor to Alex Baena, who has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

Moleiro made 36 appearances for Las Palmas this season, scoring six goals and giving one assist. Despite being one of their primary threats, he could not keep Las Palmas up in the closing stages.

Carlos Soler on Villarreal agenda

Meanwhile the Madrid-based paper say that Villarreal are interested in repatriating Carlos Soler. The 28-year-old has failed to make his mark at Paris Saint-Germain after an €18m move from Valencia, and spent this year on loan at West Ham United. This season he was a rotational player, and talks are underway for him to head to La Ceramica.