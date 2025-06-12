Real Madrid expect to finalise signing after Club World Cup

Real Madrid have been busy this summer, and there is more transfer business to be completed in the coming weeks. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already officially joined, Franco Mastantuono is expected to be next, and during the second window, another deal is also likely to be finalised.

Real Madrid had hoped for more than two new signings in their squad for the Club World Cup, but in the end, it was not to be. Alvaro Carreras was the third player that could have been added to Xabi Alonso’s squad, but after Benfica added him to their own roster for this summer’s tournament, it became apparent that a deal would not be done in time for Tuesday’s deadline.

Real Madrid still confident of Alvaro Carreras deal

But despite this, Real Madrid are still confident that a deal for Carreras will be sealed. And as per Diario AS, the desire is for it to be done once the Club World Cup is over.

Benfica had been asking for €48m to complete a deal before the Club World Cup, but Real Madrid were only prepared to pay €40m. As a result, it means that Alonso will only have Fran Garcia as a natural left-back option for the tournament.

Carreras also expects to join Real Madrid later this summer

Real Madrid have no intention of walking away from a deal for Carreras despite missing out on signing him this month, and as per Marca, the player himself also knows this. The 22-year-old is calm about the situation, and he expects to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu later in the summer.

Left-back is undoubtedly a position that Real Madrid need to address, and Carreras would be an excellent addition. It remains to be seen whether he does join, but at this stage, it is likely to happen.